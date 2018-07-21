Recalling Jatin-Lalit’s Brilliance: From Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Fanaa!

Jatin-Lalit made their debut as music composers with Yaara Dildaara in 1991, and right from the first film, they struck the chord with the audience. The film was the beginning of journey for the two masters in the stream of music, whom I call the most under-rated music director of Hindi film industry. Despite delivering memorable songs at regular intervals in the 90’s, the duo never quite got the due respect from the media fraternity, nor were they felicitated at any award shows.

With Yaara Dildaara they announced their arrival, it was the music album of Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wohi Jikander that reinstated the fact that they are here to stay and Yaara Dildaara was not a fluke. The song “Pehla Nasha” from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander till date is considered one of the finest romantic composition of the 90’s. The duo had a diverse track record, and other hit songs for them in the same year were “Wada Raha Sanam” and “Khud Ko Kya Samjhti Hai” from Khiladi. As mentioned above, these 3 albums were just the beginning for Jatin Latin and continued giving memorable hit songs in films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa followed by the ICONIC romantic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Be it “Deewana Dil Deewana”, “Ae Kash Ke Hum”, “Woh Toh Hai Albela”, “Ana Mere Pyaar Ko” from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na or “Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam”, “Ho Gaya Hai Tujh Ko”, “Rukh Ja Oo Dil Deewani”, “Mehndi Laga Ke”, and several other songs from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, it was a Jatin – Latin show all across. But sadly, they never quite got any recognition from the award functions in India. Jatin – Lalit have been nominated by Filmfare as best music composer 11 times but were not rewarded even once in their peak. One of the most successful music albums of modern era, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was also nominated, but didn’t win the award. The duo lost the award to AR Rahman, who won the award for Rangeela in 1995.

Even after the historic success of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, they didn’t let success go over their head and delivered a few other memorable albums like Khamoshi, Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai, Kuch kuch Hota Hai, Mohabattein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham to name a few. Back then, the success of music was judged by the sale of audio cassette and Jatin-Latin in their era have composed the music for four films that hold the record of being the highest selling soundtrack of the year – DDLJ, KKHH, K3G and Mohabattein. And coincidentally, all the films starred the romance king, Shah Rukh Khan in lead.

Sadly, the duo split citing personal reasons 2006, following which it became quite difficult for the two to get work and prove their worth. Had they been together for a longer time, we are quite sure that the two would have surely delivered a few other albums that we as an audience would remember for years to come. If you are a music lover, the best way to spend your weekend is by listening to the melodies composed by Jatin-Latin in the following albums:

Fanaa

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Mohabattien

Sarfarosh

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha

Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai

Yes Boss

Khamoshi

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na

Khiladi

Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander

