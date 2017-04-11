With the scorching heat this summer, the makers of Half Girlfriend have decided to pleasantly surprise their audience, following the phenomenal response received on the trailer. They will release the first song of the album titled ‘Baarish’ tomorrow, which will have Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor romancing the rains.

The trailer which was released yesterday has stirred up an amazing response by receiving 10 million views in less than 24 hours. It trended across social media properties including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. While the trailer continues to win hearts, the first song which will release tomorrow, is expected to have a similar effect.

This is the first time we will see Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor romancing together. From the look of the trailer, we are quite certain that they have a crackling chemistry. Arjun is playing a Bihari character by the name of Madhav Jha. The film even has Arjun talking with a Bihari accent in it.

Considering that Mohit Suri has a good ear for music, since his previous films like Ek Villain and Aashiqui 2 had brilliant soundtracks, Half Girlfriend too is expected to impress us.

‘Baarish‘ is certainly one of the most anticipated romantic songs from the film especially after two posters which had the lead pair enjoying in the rains garnered great response. Sung by Ash King and Shashwat Tirupati, the breathtaking rain song will instantly connect with the romantics. The song is expected to become a rage just like ‘Tum Hi Ho’ of Aashiqui and we have to say the whole rainy feel does remind us of that.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend is a cinematic adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release on 19th May.

Stay tuned for one of the most romantic songs of the year!