Pahlaj Nihalani, whose decisions as the CBFC chief repeatedly angered the film fraternity, was on Friday replaced by noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi, drawing widespread applause from the film fraternity.

After the news went viral, the only question which rose in everyone mind was that who’s behind the removal?

According to earlier reports, Pahlaj and other CBFC members misbehaved with the producer and director of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Hence, they had filed a complained against the former chief. So were the makers of the film responsible for his removal as censor board cheif?

But, guys, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz makers are not behind the removal of Pahlaj Nihalani. If reports are to be believed it’s Ekta Kapoor. Earlier, Pahlaj Nihalani had created a huge trouble for Ekta Kapoor’s Lipstick Under My Burkha. He made sure that it didn’t hit the screens and thus, after a long fight, the movie was screened after a year of its initial release date.

Smriti Irani was elected as the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister around the same time when the controversy of Lipstick My Burkha was going on. Smriti Irani is a dear friend of Ekta Kapoor.

“For a very long time, Ekta Kapoor had been grumbling against Nihalani’s high-handedness. As luck would have it, Ekta Kapoor’s old buddy Smriti Irani was appointed the Minister of Information and Broadcasting around the same time when Lipstick Under My Burkha was taken by her for marketing and distribution,” a source told the daily.

“When the film was severely attacked by the CBFC, Ekta Kapoor expressed her displeasure to the new I&B Minister,” the source added.