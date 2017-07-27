Kajol & Karan Johar Not To Work Together Ever Again

Karan Johar and Kajol who taught us “Pyaar dosti hai” in their film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are now on the verge of never working together again. Life is really an irony! Kajol recently hinted that she will work only with people with whom she shares a certain kind of comfort level.

Kajol during promotions of her new Tamil film VIP 2, directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth and co-starring Dhanush, interacted with media opening up about questions like working with Karan Johar.

Asked by news agency PTI about the chances of a future collaboration between them, Kajol said, “Let me put it this way, I am not answering any questions on that particular point. If any of my other friends want to offer me a film I’ll definitely do it.” Does this mean she will never work with KJo again?

Kajol also said, “If you’re not comfortable with the people you’re working with, if you cannot speak up, or speak to the people you’re working with….I think communication is a key element in working with people. You can’t work alongside them if you don’t talk.”

Karan Johar poured his heart out in his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy. He has mentioned clearly in his book that Kajol could never come back to his life. “The problem was actually never between her and me. It was between her husband and me… I felt that she’s not going to acknowledge 25 years of friendship, if she wants to support her husband, then that’s her prerogative.”

Two of the best artists not working together is surely a loss to Bollywood. Kajol last did a special appearance in a song in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Student Of The Year. Karan is producing few films now in Ittefaq, Drive, and Raazi whereas there is no official news of him directing any film.