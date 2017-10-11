Akshay Kumar & Karan Johar’s recently announced Kesari which is based on The Battle Of Saragarhi originally also has Salman Khan in the picture as a producer. Later it was known Salman Khan disowned the movie. Let’s look at the probable reason.

Salman Khan started the New Year with an announcement of a film which he will produce along with Karan Johar which will star Akshay Kumar. He tweeted, ” Joining hands on a project where @akshaykumar is the hero and will be co produced by @karanjohar and #SKF.” The trio even posted their picture along with the announcement.

Salman Khan has clarified that he is collaborating with actor Akshay Kumar for a project and has requested everybody to not believe in rumours.

On Sunday night Salman tweeted: “Don’t follow rumors. Follow me. Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh phir… Very much doing film with Akshay Kumar.”

Don’t follow rumors . follow me . ek baar jo maine commitment kar di toh phir…… vry much doing film with @akshaykumar — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 12, 2017



After all the announcements the news of Salman Khan backing out also start floating very soon. Apparently, Ajay Devgn announced a film on the same topic way earlier than Karan Johar’s version starring Akshay Kumar. Now, the little birdies whisper that Ajay Devgn insisted Salman Khan to back out from the project.

Salman Khan’s infamous fallout with his manager Reshma Shetty could also be a reason because she was the sole coordinator of this deal. when she left, we heard, Salman Khan lost the interest in the project.

Karan yesterday announced the news on Twitter.

He shared a poster which read: “Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar proudly present Kesari based on one of the bravest battles fought in India The Battle Of Saragarhi. Directed by Anurag Singh starring Akshay Kumar. Releasing Holi 2019.”

“Extremely excited to see this exceptional and brave story unfold! Akshay Kumar, Kesari. Holi 2019,” the filmmaker captioned the image.

Whatever the reason might be, it would have been huger if Salman Khan could also have been on board for the film. What do you guys think the reason might be? Do let us know in the comments sections below.