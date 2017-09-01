R. Madhavan who was last seen as a khadoos coach in Saala Khadoos will now be seen in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chanda Mama Door Ke. Before this, he was approached for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Prernaa Arora’s Fanney Khan, which stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Yesterday filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra welcomed Rajkummar Rao as part of the cast of his production Fanney Khan on his birthday on Thursday.

“Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta, T-Series, KriArj Entertainment, Aishwarya, Welcome aboard Raj. Tighten your seat belt for the roller coaster,” Mehra tweeted.

An official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch film Everybody’s Famous, Fanney Khan will be directed by Atul Manjrekar and will star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

Earlier, it was reported that R. Madhavan may be cast opposite Aishwarya, and subsequently, it sparked talks that the actress was upset over it as she was keen on Rajkummar instead. But, now we know the real reason. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Madhavan clarifies “I loved the script and was really keen to be part of an interesting ensemble like Fanney Khan, unfortunately, I couldn’t commit to the project due to date issues. I wish the team of all the luck.”

While the producer of Fanney Khan, Prernaa Arora said, “I think Madhavan is one of the finest actors we have today. I look forward to working with him in the future”.

Talking about his work, the Saala Khadoos actor said, “I have multiple projects waiting to go on the floor, but I have to really wrap my head around the next subject… Chanda Mama Door Ke is next on the cards and then a biopic. It’s a very interesting year ahead and there are a lot of challenges, but I’m just beginning to play the game.”