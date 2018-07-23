Ready 2: After Bharat & Dabangg 3, Salman Khan Is Readying Up For The Sequel!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is on a roll this year with his career. Currently working on Ali Abbas Zafar’s release Bharat on Eid 2019, the actor is to start two new projects – Dabangg 3 with Prabhudheva and Sher Khan with brother Sohail Khan. According to latest updates, the actor has another upcoming project on his schedule.

In a recent report by Mumbai Mirror, Producer Bhushan Kumar reveals that talks are on with Dabbang Khan regarding a sequel for Anees Bazmee’s 2011 hit, Ready. While the original had Asin as lead actress, she’s yet to be finalised for the sequel. Bhushan Kumar told, “Bharat, my production with Atul Agnihotri, has just started and now we are in talks with Salman bhai and Anees bhai for Ready 2. We are just waiting for the script to get ready so that we can take it forward.”

Anees Bazmee also added that he can’t wait to start working on the project. “Bhushanji and I have been in talks for a few months now. He had also been interested in making Ready 2 for quite some time. Things are looking positive after our most recent meeting. I haven’t met Salman bhai to discuss dates and other details yet. Taking the film on the floors will depend on his availability.”

Ready was a remake of a Telugu film that released in 2008, directed by Sreenu Vaitla. Ram Pothineni and Genelia Déshmukh played leads in the original that narrated the story of Prem, who is to get engaged to Pooja, but Sanjana, another woman impersonates her to evade her money-hungry relatives. The movie also features Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Puneet Issar and Arya Babbar.