After the 2012 hit film Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are reuniting for director Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s much-awaited film Namastey Canada.

The film has finally got a release date of 7th December 2018 and it also marks an association with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Movies.

While the name suggests it is a sequel to Vipul’s Namastey London, the filmmaker claims it is not. “I want to put the record straight, this is not a sequel of Namastey London. This is a totally fresh script,” he said in a press statement.

“I would love to thank Akshay Kumar for standing with me and showing tremendous grace in giving me the title Namastey Canada. I am very happy that Arjun and Parineeti have agreed to join me in this journey and I hope that this film can become one of their best outings,” he added.

Talking about the film, Arjun said, “I’m super excited to be a part of this film. I’ve enjoyed all of Vipul sir’s films – Aankhen, Waqt, and most recently, Namastey London. It is exciting that after working with giants like Mr. Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, he’s chosen me for his next directorial venture. Namastey Canada has all the heart & humour of a fun family entertainer and I’m looking forward to the journey of bringing it alive on celluloid.”

“Namastey Canada is exactly the film I was looking for! It is desi with a videsi heart or maybe videsi with a desi heart!. Arjun and I are so excited to get this party on the floor. We will be playing to our Punjabi strengths but speak to the global audience. Also, I am so excited to be directed by Vipul sir, with whom, I share an amazing friendship in the last few years.”

Apart from this film Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor will soon be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is a story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different Indias. This story could happen to any of us in contemporary India. But it happens to Sandeep and Pinky. Two unlikely protagonists in one film are unimaginable. They are united in one thing only— their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.