Visiting Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, London and Las Vegas has always been on the wish list of many Indians but the management of Madame Tussauds has recently opened their renowned branch in the Captial of India, Delhi.
Now it’s easier for all the Indians to rub shoulders with their favorite stars at the museum. As the management has unveiled Shah Rukh Khan’s wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Delhi today, let’s take a tour as to which all Bollywood biggies have been waxed at the museum.
1. Amitabh Bachchan
2. Salman Khan
3. Ranbir Kapoor
4. Raj Kapoor
5. Kapil Sharma
6. Anil Kapoor
7. Hrithik Roshan
8. Kareena Kapoor Khan
9. Katrina Kaif
10. Asha Bhosle
11. Shreya Ghoshal
12. Sonu Nigam
13. Madhuri Dixit
14. Madhubala
15. Zakir Hussain
16. Shah Rukh Khan
Apart from these Bollywood stars the museum also displays statues of many biggies from Political, Cricket, Hollywood, Music industries. The list comprises of PM Narendra Modi, A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Bhagat Singh, Kate Winslet, David Beckham, Marilyn Monroe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kapil Dev, Will Smith, Mary Kom, Scarlett Johansson, Mahatma Gandhi, Sachin Tendulkar, Usain Bolt, Tom Cruise, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Milkha Singh, Richard Gere, Beyonce, Angelina Jolie, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez and Michael Jackson.
Which is your favorite statute from the aforementioned list? Let us know in the comment section below guys!