Visiting Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, London and Las Vegas has always been on the wish list of many Indians but the management of Madame Tussauds has recently opened their renowned branch in the Captial of India, Delhi.

Now it’s easier for all the Indians to rub shoulders with their favorite stars at the museum. As the management has unveiled Shah Rukh Khan’s wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Delhi today, let’s take a tour as to which all Bollywood biggies have been waxed at the museum.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

2. Salman Khan

3. Ranbir Kapoor

4. Raj Kapoor

5. Kapil Sharma

6. Anil Kapoor

7. Hrithik Roshan

8. Kareena Kapoor Khan

