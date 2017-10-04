After mind-blowing character posters of Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh – Padmavati‘s another important character Raza Murad shared his first look on his Facebook page. He deleted it in some time for reasons unknown.

After the elegantly delightful Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone), King of Chittor Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor), bold & brutal Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) – Raza Murad introduced us to this character Jalaluddin Khilji from the film.

Though for some reasons not yet known he deleted it in some time. Check out what he posted here:

He took his Facebook account & shared his first look with a note, “This is my look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s ‘Padmavati‘. I am playing Jalaluddin Khilji who was the first ruler of Khilji dynasty in India. He ruled India (1290-1296) for six years and was killed by his paternal nephew and son in law, Alauddin Khilji, who took over the throne after killing his uncle and father in law. Ranveer Singh has played Allaudin Khilji. ‘Padmavati’ is obviously Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor is Rawal Ratan Singh, Ruler of Chittor, Deepika’s husband. The film would be released on 1st December, all over the world.”

Padmavati, which will release on December 1, tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

The film has been through various ups and down while it was under production.

Earlier this year, activists of Shri Rajput Karni Sena assaulted Bhansali and vandalised the movie’s Jaipur set over alleged distortions in the film’s script.

Later on, the film’s set was moved to Maharashtra. There also an outdoor set of the historic period drama in Kohlapur was burnt down after two dozen unidentified persons torched it in March.