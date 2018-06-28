Ravi Dubey: “I’ve Always Been Friend-Zoned”

Actor-host Ravi Dubey says he has always been friend-zoned.

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi reached the set of game show “Sabse Smart Kaun?“, hosted by Ravi. While shooting for it, Ravi spoke about how he got friend-zoned, read a statement.

The episode, which will air on Star Plus soon, will see Akshay, a 20-year-old beatboxer, sharing his experience on how he won a beatboxing competition and was proposed by 19 girls.

Sharing his view on this, Ravi said: “I have never had so many girls propose to me. I have always been friend-zoned.”

Earlier this year, Ravi and his wife and actress Sargun Mehta completed eight years of togetherness. They had featured together in shows like “12/24 Karol Bagh” and “Nach Baliye”.