Raveena To Voice Hanuman’s Mother In Salman Khan’s Hanuman Da Damdaar

Actress Raveena Tandon has lent her voice to the character of lord Hanuman’s mother in the forthcoming animated film Hanuman Da Damdaar, set to release in May.

While superstar Salman Khan will give voiceover for the older Hanuman in the Ruchi Narain directorial, other artistes involved in the project include Javed Akhtar, Makarand Deshpande, Kunal Kemmu and Vinay Pathak.

“It’s a wonderful feeling when you get to play ‘Maatr’ (mother) to the cutest Hanuman, damdaar,” Raveena posted on her Twitter account.

“The film is all about young Hanuman’s journey into becoming who he was meant to be, but at first he will be shown as any other kid which will make the kids relate a lot with him,” said a source.

“Hanuman Da Damdaar” is scheduled to release on May 19.

Raveena Tandon will be next seen in Maatr along with Alisha Khan, Madhur Mittal, Divya Jagdale, Anurag Arora, Rushad Rana, Saleem Khan and Shalee Goel.

The film marks the comeback of Raveena as a lead actor. Sharing the experience she said that, “I used to work in 30 films in a year during the early stage of my career. But now I have reached a point where I will do films that I completely believe in and I have no idea what I am doing next after ‘Maatr‘. So how many times should I make my comeback? I really do not like using that word.”

Written by Michael Pellico and directed by Ashtar Sayed the film is set to hit the screens on 21st April and will clash with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor at the box office.

Post Maatr, Raveena Tandon will be seen in Kireet Khurana’s T for Taj Mahal and Onir’s Shab which also features Sanjay Suri and Gaurav Nanda in key roles.