Ranveer Singh Wishes To Be Like Akshay Kumar; Please Come In A Film Together!

Actor Ranveer Singh says he wants to be like actor Akshay Kumar.

Akshay had wished Ranveer on his birthday on July 6 and described him as a dynamite and a dynamic personality on Twitter.

“One word that comes to mind for Ranveer: Dynamite. Dynamic personality and vibes which always make you smile. Wishing you a very happy birthday and an explosive year ahead,” Akshay had written.

To which, Ranveer replied on Thursday night: “When I grow up, I want to be like Akshay Kumar! Love you sir!”

On the work front, the Padmaavat star is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He has two more films in his kitty Gully Boy and 83.

