Mumbai Police just decoded an unbelievable link between Bollywood and narcotics circuit. They recently learnt that when it comes to using code words, the underworld is still quite obsessed with B-town.
According to Mumbai police crime branch, drug dealers have formed some interesting aliases for drugs. Reports suggest that statements such as “Sultan is always late”, actually denote a person supplying drugs.
Other code words included in the list are:
Ranveer Singh: Peddler
Ranbir Kapoor: Host
Alia Bhatt: Cocaine
Kangana Ranaut: Afeem (opium)
Katrina Kaif: Smack (heroin)
Priyanka Chopra: LSD
Anushka Sharma: Hashish (hash)
Nargis Fakhri: Ecstasy
This revelation took place mainly because of the New Year. Considering the party season, these code words were used in reference to the current trends in Bollywood.