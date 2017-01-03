Mumbai Police just decoded an unbelievable link between Bollywood and narcotics circuit. They recently learnt that when it comes to using code words, the underworld is still quite obsessed with B-town.

According to Mumbai police crime branch, drug dealers have formed some interesting aliases for drugs. Reports suggest that statements such as “Sultan is always late”, actually denote a person supplying drugs.

Other code words included in the list are:

Ranveer Singh: Peddler

Ranbir Kapoor: Host

Alia Bhatt: Cocaine

Kangana Ranaut: Afeem (opium)

Katrina Kaif: Smack (heroin)

Priyanka Chopra: LSD

Anushka Sharma: Hashish (hash)

Nargis Fakhri: Ecstasy

This revelation took place mainly because of the New Year. Considering the party season, these code words were used in reference to the current trends in Bollywood.