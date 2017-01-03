SHARE

Mumbai Police just decoded an unbelievable link between Bollywood and narcotics circuit. They recently learnt that when it comes to using code words, the underworld is still quite obsessed with B-town.


According to Mumbai police crime branch, drug dealers have formed some interesting aliases for drugs. Reports suggest that statements such as “Sultan is always late”, actually denote a person supplying drugs.

Other code words included in the list are:

Ranveer Singh: Peddler

Ranbir Kapoor: Host

Alia Bhatt: Cocaine

Kangana Ranaut: Afeem (opium)

Katrina Kaif: Smack (heroin)

Priyanka Chopra: LSD

Anushka Sharma: Hashish (hash)

Nargis Fakhri: Ecstasy

This revelation took place mainly because of the New Year. Considering the party season, these code words were used in reference to the current trends in Bollywood.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY