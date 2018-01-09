This Is What Ranveer Singh’s Parents Gifted Deepika Padukone For Her Birthday

Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai last weekend. Together they brought in the new year as well as celebrated Deepika’s birthday on the 5thof January in the Maldives, with their respective families accompanying them. Ranveer’s parents are said to be fond of Deepika and on the other hand, the actress’s parents also reportedly consider Ranveer as their son.

After Virushka’s wedding, the rumour mills were abuzz with the news that Deepika and Ranveer will be announcing their engagement news on Deepika’s birthday. However, it turned out to be sheer rumours with no truth.

Another rumour is doing rounds, SpotboyE reports that Ranveer’s parents Anju Bhavnani and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani showered Deepika with lavish gifts on her birthday (on January 5). A source told the publication, “Deepika was gifted an expensive diamond set and a Sabyasachi sari by Ranveer’s family. Her happiness knew no bounds. This was indeed a special occasion for the actress.”

Incidentally, Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone had already given his consent to their relationship. When Ranveer called his daughter “marriage material” on a chat show, the former badminton player said, “As a father, I have given Deepika the freedom to take her own decisions. Even in this case, she is free to decide whatever she wants to do.”

On the professional front, the couple will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat which has got a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and releases on this Republic Day.