After revealing elegantly stylish first look posters of Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, makers of Padmavati have dropped their best with Ranveer Singh’s Sultan Alauddin Khilji look.

Ranveer Singh, who, was last seen in Befikre has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Ram Leela & Bajirao Mastani before. Padmavati is their 3rd outing together. Makers released two posters of Ranveer Singh’s character Sultan Alauddin Khilji from Padmavati. Same as previous two, Ranveer’s poster too was launched early morning.

The first poster has Ranveer relaxing with his arms wide open giving a blank death stare. Long hair, deep beard & kajal under his eyes intensifies his look. The beard and hair style will somehow remind you of Aquaman. In the second poster we can see Alauddin staring at himself in the mirror wearing a crown studded with jewelry. He’s donning a Maharaja’s outfit in this one.

With Ranveer’s character posters, it seems makers saved their best for the last. Both Deepika Padukone as Padmavati & Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh’s posters also had the same intensity as this one. One thing common in all the posters of Padmavati till now is – expressing through eyes. Everyone without saying anything is speaking so much through these posters.

Trending :

The movie is all set to release on December 1st this year. Padmavati is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Shahid is happy about collaborating with him for the first time.

“It’s a very big film, very intense, romantic and looked forward to film for various reasons. I think it’s a labour of love for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I had gone mad on Twitter after watching his last film (Bajirao Mastani), appreciating everyone, and never knew that I will be part of his (Bhansali’s) next film,” Shahid said in his statement.