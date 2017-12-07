Ranveer Singh is on a roll! Sweeping praises just for his dialogue-less presence in Padmavati trailer, starring in Zoya Akhtar’s tribute to street-style rapping Gully Boy and now he’s all set to entertain us as Sangram Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

Simmba poster is as anime as it can get, though it’s a real shot poster but Ranveer Singh’s expressions and the color palette makes it look lively. This could be Ranveer Singh’s beefed up version of Rowdy Rathore. Ranveer is coming in for the first time as an uniform cop and it’ll be interesting to see how he adapt the sensibilities of it.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, last year worked together for an advertisement of Ching Noodles. More than an advertisement, that felt like a launch pad for both of these powerpacked talents. After birdies whispers for so many months, we finally have an official announcement now.

Rohit Shetty is fresh from Golmaal Again’s humongous success at the box office. The movie is still alive and kicking, retaining some screens all over. Ranveer Singh is going through an unfortunate phase of Padmavati’s delay. The makers are yet to announce a release date but each and every true movie-buff already can’t wait for the film.

Ranveer Singh apart from Padmavati and Simmba will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Co-starring Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy is a tribute to all the street-rappers of India. Said to be story of famous rapper Divine, the film will revolve around the life of such rappers.

This is the first time, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty will be joining hands for a film. Reliance Entertainment presents, Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions, Simmba is slated to release worldwide on 28th December, 2018.