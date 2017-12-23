Ranveer Singh Turns Brand Ambassador For English Premiere League In India

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has formed an official partnership with The English Premier League in India, it was announced on Friday.

The Bollywood actor will help promote the Premier League to fans in the country and globally.

In this ambassadorial role, he will be working to support the League’s community initiatives across India, promote fan events and share his passion for the game.

Extremely proud to be the first official brand ambassador of the @premierleague in India ⚽️ Game on ! pic.twitter.com/TdY0XOPTi1 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2017

This partnership with Ranveer will also strengthen the relationship between the EPL and the ISL which was first formalised in 2014, when a mutual cooperation agreement between the two was signed.

This alliance has seen the two leagues exchange knowledge, strategic support and ideas around the development of the game at all levels.

Major fanboy moment! Privileged to meet the One and Only @OfficialVieira ❤️🙏🏽🙌🏾😍 #legend pic.twitter.com/DqmzWZnLDG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 22, 2017

Richard Masters, Premier League Managing Director, said: “Ranveer Singh is a passionate Premier League supporter who connects with fans across India and the world.

“His knowledge of the game and commitment to its development and growth, both domestically and internationally, is what has led to the creation of this partnership. We look forward to working with Ranveer to encourage football fans in India to play, coach, referee and support the game,” he added.