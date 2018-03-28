Being fit is the current global phenomena. Due to the boom in the social media outreach, everybody can get a sneak peek into their favourite celebrity’s fitness regime and their fitness secrets. From Ranveer Singh to Katrina Kaif, there are stars to take fitness goals from.

Several Bollywood actors and actresses regularly keep their fans motivated by turning fitness gurus and posting their workouts on their social media handles. Keeping up with the trope, here is a list of Bollywood celebrities you need to follow for your dose of fitness inspiration.

Ranveer Singh

The actor who easily transforms himself into a beast from Padmaavat to the lanky guy in Gully Boy, often uploads several fitness videos and pictures of his transformation, thus inspiring his over 11 million followers

Vidyut Jammwal

Jammwal is a true fitness freak, regularly updating his insane workouts and inspiring his 2.3 million followers to Train like Vidyut Jammwal.

Yami Gautam

Yami’s toned physique has always been a point of envy. And if her Instagram account is anything to go by, she truly believes in the mantra “Work Hard Play Hard”

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, Bollywood’s very own Taekwondo black belt, has been inspiring his fans with his martial arts and agility since day 1. A true fitness expert, he even trained Aamir Khan during Dhoom 3.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt keeps her fans updated on her day to day workouts that vary from free hand exercises to head stands. Her Instagram stories also make for a fun peek into her fit lifestyle

Fatima Sana Shaikh

This Dangal fame actress sure packed a punch in her wresting game in the movie, but her Instagram too proves she’s one bad-ass when it comes to personal fitness. She’s often seen uploading pictures of her training, action and her workout sessions with her co-star Sanya Malhotra.

Katrina Kaif

Kat is known to perform her own stunts and is basically ready to face a challenge head on. Her Instagram boasts of a detailed and intense workout, which is bound to inspire her 9.6 m followers.