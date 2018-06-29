Ranveer Singh To Go On A Bachelor Trip Before Getting Hitched To Deepika Padukone?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been extremely private about their five-year-long relationship and rumourville is abuzz with the couple tying the knot by the end of this year. Not only that, as per reports, November 10, 2018, is the date the duo will get married in a private ceremony.

Reports also suggests that the location for the wedding may be either Italy or Switzerland and only close friends, the family is going to be in attendance of the private ceremony. Two receptions are being planned for Ranveer and Deepika – one in Mumbai for the film sorority and the other in Bengaluru for Deepika’s extended family and relatives.

Ranveer has also apparently bought two floors in his building and has been renovating it so that the couple can stay there after their marriage. After playing the role of ruthless Khilji in Padmaavat, Ranveer is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, where for the first time, he is stepping into the shoes of a policeman.

Recently in a report by Times Of India, Ranveer Singh is planning for his bachelor trip with his friends. Ranveer’s friend also revealed the approximate dates by saying, “They’ve been asked to keep themselves available at the end of July and the beginning of August. At the moment, it’s expected to be a week-long sojourn for Ranveer and his bunch of boys”

Although his spokesman gave a counter statement saying, “We have been getting such queries, but we have no information about this trip.”