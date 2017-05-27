Ranveer Singh was recently injured on the sets of Padmavati. The actor was injured on the head while shooting the climax of the film. A source close to the actor told IANS that he sought medical aid and returned to shoot soon after.

“Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance that he did not realise it till cut was called. It was only after he started bleeding profusely from the head after ‘cut’ was called, did everyone realise that he was hurt badly.”

“Ranveer received initial first aid on the set and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. He completed the basic treatment and returned to the film’s set to complete his portions of the shoot. Rather than let his injury slow him down or impact the shoot, Ranveer completed the day’s work. He requires stitches on the head,” added the source.

This, however, was not the first time Ranveer Singh got hurt on the sets. In 2015, when he was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, he had injured himself on the sets of the film while doing an action sequence. He had fallen off a horse while shooting for a scene in Jaipur. Fortunately, he had not suffered any fracture. He had tweeted the next day, “As for the injury, I’m fine. Mard ko Dard nahi hota….aur badi badi filmon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain ;).”

The actor will be seen as Alauddin Khilji in the period drama, which also features Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. It is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will hit theatres on 17th November 2017.

Get well soon Ranveer!