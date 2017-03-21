Ranveer Singh spotted on the sets of Golmaal Again!

Ranveer Singh was seen on the sets of Golmaal Again. Singh was spotted chatting with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty.

A source from production stated, “Ranveer was shooting a commercial in the same studio and when he learnt that Rohit and Ajay (Devgn) were shooting on the premises, he strolled across to meet them. The trio spent half-an-hour chatting. Parineeti Chopra who’d worked with Ranveer earlier in Kill Dil also joined them. They spoke about Golmaal Again and comedies in general, a genre Ranveer likes.”

The makers shared the photo on Twitter and captioned it as “Look who came visiting on the sets of #GolmaalAgain! @RanveerOfficial @ajaydevgn #RohitShetty”

Earlier, there were reports that Ranveer and Rohit might collaborate for the remake of Subhash Ghai’s Ram Lakhan. There are even talks of the two doing a film titled My Name Is Lakhan which is inspired from Puri Jagannadh’s 2015 Telugu hit 2015 Temper. Reports even suggest that south sensation Kajal Aggarwal is likely to be paired opposite Ranveer in the film.

When Kajal was questioned about her next Hindi film she said, “I am in talks with two leading banners.” She was asked about the Temper remake, to which she said, “I would love to work with Ranveer Singh. He is an extremely talented actor. Also, I’d surely like to work with Rohit Shetty again.”

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tabu. Golmaal Again’s first look was released on Rohit Shetty’s birthday.

The 4th installment of this Golmaal franchise was earlier slated to release during Diwali this year, but to avert a clash with Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer Robot 2 (2.0), the makers are now planning to release the film on 6th October.