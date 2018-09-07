Ranveer Singh Signed As A Brand Ambassador For Nerolac Paints!

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been signed on as brand ambassador for paint company Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

With this association, the company aims to develop and foster its promise to celebrate the joy of beautifying one’s home and life, read a statement.

“It feels good to be associated with a brand that strongly believes in the journey of transformation by bringing colours into our lives. I have grown up watching this brand and I feel the connect is very natural. The iconic jingle is well embedded in my mind and still brings a smile to my face,” Ranveer said in a statement as he looks forward to forging a great relationship.

Ranveer was found to be a perfect fit as “his versatility as an actor, coupled with his bold personality and effervescent energy, resonates well with the brand”, according to Anuj Jain, Executive Director – Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

“Not only is he the embodiment of positivity and joy, he has an energetic and vivid personality, a trusted actor, who is a rare combination of youthful exuberance and intelligence,” Jain added.