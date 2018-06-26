Actor Ranveer Singh says he got to play Spider-Man in a play in school just because he was “chubby”.

“I have grown up loving many superheroes from both Marvel and DC universe. I remember playing Spider-Man in a school play but our play was a satire and it was a spoofy take on Spider-Man,” Ranveer told IANS.

“I was a bit chubby as a kid which is why they decided to cast me in the version,” added the actor, who lent his voice to Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool in the Hindi version of Hollywood film “Deadpool 2“.

“Because it was apparently funny to see a chubby kid in a tight Spider-Man suit. I was only too happy to go out on the stage and be laughed at.”

The actor, known for films like “Ladies vs Ricky Bahl“, “Lootera“, “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela“, “Gunday“, “Dil Dhadakne Do” and “Bajirao Mastani“, says he never had a problem being a laughing stock.

“I still have no problem with being laughed at or (no problem) making a fool of myself.”

On the film front, Ranveer will be seen in movies like Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy“, Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba” and Kabir Khan’s “83“.