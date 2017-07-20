Ranveer Singh In Rohit Shetty’s Next Massy Action Film

What happens when two of the powerhouses of Bollywood collaborate for a film? Well, we’ll see it when Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s confirmed action film releases.

Rohit Shetty, at a press conference of his reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, revealed about his upcoming project with Ranveer Singh. Apart from revealing the genre of the film he also shared more details about the film. During the media conversation, there was a question asked about his upcoming film with Ranveer Singh, Rohit was more than happy to share the details about the film.

He answered the question spilling some beans about the film, “I am doing a film with Ranveer which will be full of action. The first time, people will see Ranveer performing so many action sequences. He has great energy and after working with him in a commercial, even I believe so. Heroine of the film is yet not finalized, we will start working on it after Diwali,”

We have known Ranveer Singh for his crazy connect with the audience, you’ll know if you have seen him interacting with the public at any of his promotional events. Rohit Shetty agreeing on this fact said that he connects with masses and is a superstar for me.

Ranveer Singh currently is putting his best foot forward for Padmavati whereas Rohit is busy with Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 & Golmaal Again. His film with Ranveer will be an out and out action film and we can’t wait to watch Ranveer doing some hardcore action stunts in a Rohit Shetty film.

It is being said that post the release of Golmaal Again this Diwali Rohit will start working with Ranveer on this project. Rohit says it will be a typical action and massy film. Rohit has directed Ranveer in a commercial a year ago which was praised by many labeling it as the most stylish ad ever.

Are you excited for this one!