Is Ranveer Singh Playing Kapil Dev In Kabir Khan’s 1983 World Cup Film?

Kabir Khan has just wrapped up the shooting of his next with Salman Khan, Tubelight. He will soon start working on his next, which is based on the 1983 World Cup win of India. The film is being produced by Phantom.

We hear Kabir will now start the casting for this film. According to reports, Ranveer Singh is being considered for the role of then Indian captain, Kapil Dev.

Buzz is, Ranveer has been approached and the two will soon be having a meeting over the project.

Apart from this film, Kabir also has another film with Amitabh Bachchan. Reports suggest that the film has been tentatively titled Zookeeper.