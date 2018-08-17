Ranveer Singh FINALLY Opens Up On His Quirky Fashion Choices!

His infectious energy is something people take inspiration from and his quirkiness makes him one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. However, Ranveer Singh makes sure to switch off from the world and unwind as his day gets over to take a break from his fast-paced life.

“I do that every day. At some point when my day ends, I switch off from the world and unwind. I live a very fast-paced life, so it’s very important for me to have some downtime. It helps me keep a balance,” Ranveer told IANS in an e-mail interview from Mumbai when asked if there is ever a time when he sits back, relaxes and enjoys the normalcy of not being a Bollywood actor.

Ranveer was present at the Jack & Jones 10th anniversary celebrations.

Some high street fashion labels like Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only, Junarose, Only & Sons, along with Selected Homme, hosted a celebration at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. It was attended by Bollywood’s young brigade of celebrities like Ranveer, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Shikha Talsania and Priyank Sharma, along with Jim Sarbh, who represented different brands.

Ranveer, 33, is synonymous with being quirky when it comes to his fashion choices. He says in school too he was called “atrangi” (different) for his appearances.

“In my first two years, I did not make very honest choices when it came to my fashion sensibilities. I was still in the process of figuring out who I was and that reflected in my fashion choices. In my early days, the concept of appreciation and criticism was new to me.

“I remember in school too, I was called ‘atrangi’ because of my Mohawk, ear piercings, baggy jeans. I have always been this way. But over time, I have been in situations where I have had the chance to reflect. I now no more worry about being judged or influenced by others’ opinions. I have started making choices that are authentic, especially when it comes to fashion,” Ranveer Singh said.

After making his Bollywood debut with romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat, the actor has proved his mettle in various roles in films like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Though he gave hits with different female stars in many films, his pairing with rumoured girlfriend Deepika Padukone was appreciated a lot in many of his cinematic offerings. The grapevine also has it that Ranveer Singh and Deepika are planning to wed in November in Italy amidst a limited crowd of near and dear ones.

But neither of them have spoken about it yet.

Ranveer Singh’s next films are Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Kabir Khan’s 83, in which he will be seen portraying the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev.

“It is a film based on the most glorious chapter in India’s sporting history — the Cricket World Cup. I play Kapil Dev in the movie. It is my first biographical portrayal of an individual who is still out and about, doing such great work… it is an absolute honour to have been able to lead an ensemble of characters that are so significant in our history,” said Ranveer.

The actor says he is thoroughly enjoying all the projects that he is currently working on.

“And I hope that the upcoming projects continue to charm the audience just like my past work has,” he said.