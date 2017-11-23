Padmavati is involved in a number of controversies. The makers have been trying hard for a very long time but the movie’s release has been deferred and is facing major hatred from the Karni Sena.

A lot of people including Bollywood stars and Politicians raised their opinions on it but the documentation process of the movie is still in process. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to release. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is said to be his biggest project till now!

Deepika Padukone had to withdraw her commitment to promotional events of the movie.And now, Ranveer Singh gave a no-show on Remo D’Souza’s show.

According to a report in Pune Mirror, Ranveer Singh had to opt out of the appearance due to a release date change from the 1st of December. The episode was then shot without a guest appearance.

A source informed the daily,“The shoot was slated for Monday and had been planned well in advance. When the production house (behind Padmavati) announced that they are voluntarily deferring the film’s release, the promotional appearance on the show was called off too, subsequently sending the show’s team into a tizzy because the contestants had prepared their acts on chartbusters from Ranveer’s films.”

“Additionally, a special number was planned with Ranveer and Bir Radha Sherpa, the winner of Remo’s previous show, Dance Plus. Changes had to be made in the songs and script overnight, so the shoot was delayed by a day but the team pulled it off without any glitches on Tuesday.”

Padmavati is the story of Rani Padmini played by Deepika Padukone in Bhansali’s magnum opus. Shahid Kapoor portrays Raja Maharawal Ratan Singh, Ranveer Singh stepped in the shoes of an anti-hero playing Sultan Alauddin Khilji. The film, which was slated to release on December 1, is embroiled in a controversy as some Hindu groups and political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, claim that the film distorts history and wrongly portrays Rajput queen Padmavati. Agitated protestors vandalized the sets of Padmavati and abused him for distorting history in his upcoming film Padmavati.

However, Bhansali has repeatedly said that he has not played with history and made the film with an honest heart. His other historical magnum opus Bajirao Mastani was severely criticized for allegedly distorting history too