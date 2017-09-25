Ranveer Singh, an actor and a heartthrob of Bollywood is known for his quirky sense of humor (after AIB), his ever-so-energetic image and also not to forget the out-of-the-box fashion choices. He probably is the only Indian actor with such a different style.

He is fearless, entertaining and the quirkiest actor in Bollywood. Ranveer Singh has just the right ingredients to make his stay in the films successful on-screen and off-screen. He is an actor known for his loud behaviour and dressing style.

In an industry where actors let their egos and their stardom to get the better of them, Ranveer comes across as a breath of fresh air. None of the airs of a star, no diplomacy, the actor is as transparent as rain. He speaks from the heart and never alters his attitude according to the situation.

Today, we bring to you 7 different personalities of Ranveer Singh who has never failed to impress, be it his acting, wit or style.

1. Band Baaja Baaraat

From being a Bandra boy, studying acting in the US, the young lad made a debut with dream banner Yashraj Films. Playing the role of Bittu, Ranveer just fit the bill who had to essay a crass Delhi character who is street smart and fun-loving. Bittu and Shruti (Anushka Sharma) eventually become the perfect business partners until love came into the picture. And despite his carefree attitude in the film and his constant loose talks, Ranveer manages to leave an impression of a good boy with a heart of gold which worked for the audience.

2. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl

After playing the role of wedding planner, Ranveer Singh’s character in his next was of a con-man. Yes, Ranveer played a conman named Ricky Bahl who conned women until three of these women unite to con him back and get Anushka to take revenge from him, who eventually falls in love with him. Ranveer worked his way up in looks, body, fashion sense, and came out winning hearts from his fans.

3. Lootera

Being a new and young hero in the industry, he managed to pull off a period romance like Lootera speaks volumes about his acting talent. A career defining role for the actor, Lootera is counted as one of the best movies of 2013. Set in the era of 1950s, Ranveer seamlessly fits into an old world theme and exhibits intensity and love.

4. Ramleela

Ranveer’s another film in 2013 turned out to be the highest grosser film of 2013 and also won 3 Filmfare awards The film had ace actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. A story about Ram and Leela from different communities and how they elope and get married to only eventually die since they are not accepted by their families.

Trending :

5. Bajirao Mastani

Going bald for a role is not something every young and self-conscious actor can do. He nailed his performance in one of the most epic and historical romances Indian cinema has ever seen. From calling it a 2015 Mughal-e-azam to being the perfect Peshwa, Bajirao went on to emerge as the commercial success.

6. Befikre

The movie failed to take off but Ranveer’s chocolate boy character was really appreciated. Ranveer’s Befikre also has a record to it. The song Nashe Si Chadh Gayi, sung by Arijit Singh and Caralisa Monteiro, has become the first Hindi movie song to cross 300 million views on YouTube.

7. Padmavati

Ranveer Singh is all set to be back with Padmavati. The star will play the negative role of Alauddin Khilji who was the second and the most powerful ruler of the Khilji dynasty of Delhi Sultanate in the Indian subcontinent. Padmavati seems to be yet another ancient period drama. With a lot of expectations attached with the movie, we are sure Ranveer will add another amazing performance to the list

There’s no way you cannot admire Ranveer Singh’s ability to seamlessly transform into any character that he plays on-screen, all the time!