Ranveer Singh At Its Candid Best: “I Don’t Reject Criticism!”

In his eight-year-long journey in the Hindi film industry, Ranveer Singh has tasted immense success with blockbusters like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The actor says attaining this stardom comes with a small price to pay.

Popularly known as Bollywood’s livewire, Ranveer made his acting debut in 2010 with the hit Band Baaja Baaraat. Since then, he has starred in movies like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do among many others which did well at the box office.

Asked if he agrees stardom comes with a price tag, Ranveer told IANS in an e-mail interview from Mumbai: “Yes, but my point of view is that it is a small price to pay. I feel very lucky and blessed that I’m one of those people who is getting to do what I love to do for a living and I could not ask for more.”

With big and diverse projects like Simmba, Gully Boy and ‘83, Ranveer, 32, has no reason to complain.

“I’m doing good work, I’ve collaborated with the finest filmmakers in the business, I’m a part of some exciting stories that are there to be told and I’m a part of some of the largest projects. So, the work is good.”