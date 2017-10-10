Soon after the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was unveiled on Monday, an avalanche of reactions flooded social media. People who watched the ‘painting in motion’ were left spellbound and speechless!

While Twitter was awash with people appreciating the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, many of film industry’s leading lights also had praise for the film. Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar were just a few of those who shared their thoughts.

Ranveer took to his social media accounts to thank everyone for their love and kind words. Promising all to give a great cinematic experience on December 1 when Padmavati hits theaters, the talented actor penned a letter addressed to his fans, friends and colleagues in the film industry.

Take a look:

Deepika Padukone also took to Twitter to thank her fans. She thanked her fans for love!

“And as this day comes to an end, I cannot even begin to express the gratitude and joy I feel today! (2/2)I sometimes wonder,’what have I done to deserve so much love and appreciation’..and while I seek, all I can say is a big Thank You!

And as this day comes to an end,I cannot even begin to express the gratitude and joy I feel today!

(2/2)I sometimes wonder,'what have I done to deserve so much love and appreciation'..and while I seek,all I can say is a big big Thank You!🙏



Padmavati – in which Deepika plays the goddess queen, Shahid Kapoor her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer essays the role of Sultan Alauddin Khilji – releases on December 1. The makers revealed the looks of the three characters earlier to great response.

According to a report in IANS, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is smitten by the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama.”How does he do this! Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Padmavati‘ and the trailer… the gift of extraordinary vision,” tweeted Amitabh, who had worked under Bhansali’s direction for Black.

The trailer gives a dekko into the high production value, panoramic shots, intricately embroidered ensembles, bespoke jewellery, and carefully curated looks that “Padmavati” promises to give to film buffs.With Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, the movie will tell the tale of the valour and heroism of the Rajputs.The film fraternity has been hailing Bhansali for his vision for such larger-than-life cinema.