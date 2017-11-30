After the flop of ex-CBFC Chief Pahaj Nihalani’s Julie 2 , he is back again with a new project. If reports are to be believed Pahlaj Nihalani, in a recent interview with Mid-day, gave some details about his upcoming projects.

The reports suggest that Nihalani has 2 movies in the pipeline one of which is the remake of Aankhen. Pahlaj is planning to cast some Bollywood biggies this time for his remake project. It would be interesting to see how he will cast the actors.

“Ranveer and Arjun are No 1 on my wish-list. I want them to play the leads in Aankhan Chaar,” says Nihalani, who plans to show a set of twins in the outing. “They have great chemistry. With each character playing a double role, we will see two Ranveers and two Arjuns, along with a chimpanzee. Ranbir and Imran will also make an excellent combination, as will Ranbir and Shahid [Kapoor] and Ayushmann [Khurrana] and Rajkummar [Rao].”

Nihalani expresses that the animal will be the only common thread between the original, and this version. “The subject will be completely different. It should reflect current times. It should be modern, keeping the trends and the youth’s preferences in mind. It will have Indian values and sentiments at its core, but, will be one that appeals to the youth,” he says, confirming that it will be a comedy since “people want entertainment”.

Trending

He also said that he will direct one of these movies and he further commented on the failure of his exotic movie Julie 2, “Julie 2 has taught me valuable lessons. I have learned the market trends.”

Julie 2 is a thriller film written, directed by Deepak Shivdasani and produced by Vijay Nair. It features south actress Raai Laxmi in the lead role which marks her debut in Hindi cinema. This is the sequel to Shivdasani’s earlier film Julie. Viju Shah composes the film’s score and soundtrack while Sameer Reddy handles the cinematography while Pahlaj Nihalani is the distributor of the film.The movie released last weak at the box office.