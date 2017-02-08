Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt To Team Up For Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy

After starring together in a few quirky commercials, we are all set to see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the silver screen. The duo have been roped in for Zoya Akhtar’s next, Gully Boy.

We hear, the film’s shoot will be starting in November this year.

Gully Boy is being produced by Excel Entertainment and Zoya’s recently launched banner Tiger Baby.

Currently, Ranveer is busy shooting for his upcoming, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, for which he has completely changed his look.

Gully Boy makes up for an interesting title but we have no clue about what the film is all about.