Actor and television host Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Vohra welcomed their first child, a daughter, with utmost joy. The couple welcomed their daughter on Monday.


An elated Rannvijay took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and well-wishers

Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka blessed with daughter
“With god’s blessings and the good wishes and prayers of our family and friends, Prianka and I are blessed with a princess! grateful blessed,” Rannvijay tweeted.

The 33-year-old actor married Vohra in 2014. Rannvijay is currently seen judging the youth-based adventure reality TV show “MTV Roadies Rising” along with actress Neha Dhupia, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, actor Karan Kundra and Prince Narula.

