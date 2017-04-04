Rani Mukerji is all set for her comeback on the silver screen after 3 years with Hichki. The 39-year old actress has started shooting for the film today at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai. Along with Rani, other prominent actors will also start shooting from today itself.

The actress was last seen in 2014’s Mardaani which was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film was a successful affair at the box office and Rani received accolades and appreciation for her performance.

Post Mardaani, Rani took break from films to take care of her daughter Adira Chopra. Rani Mukerji is married to the filmmaker and Chairman of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra.

Talking about Hichki Rani said on Facebook Live, “I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way. Each of us has a weakness that pulls us back. It could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won’t come in the way of achieving our dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I decided to take it up.”

The story of Hichki revolves around the character of Rani, who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength.

Rani has confirmed that Hichki will release this year itself. Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, who previously directed the Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal starrer We Are Family. The film was produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and was the official remake of 1998’s Hollywood flick Stepmom.

It will be a 3rd film for Maneesh Sharma as a producer along with Yash Raj Films after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Meri Pyaari Bindu.