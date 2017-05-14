Even as she is busy with the shoot of her forthcoming film Hichki, Rani, who had a day off from work this Sunday, decided to spend some quality time with her mother. Always a loving daughter, Rani also shared why she values her mother, a constant source of support to her.

Someone who chooses to keep her personal matters private, this is Rani’s gesture to celebrate her mother and their super special bond.

“Love, Strength , Tolerance, Acceptance , Bravery, Compassion. These are the things my mom taught me. I hope to instill the same in my daughter.

Motherhood is a glorious life force. It’s huge and scary – it’s an act of infinite optimism. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers in the world.” – Rani Mukerji

After her power-packed performance as a policewoman in “Mardaani”, the actress took time off for motherhood when she had daughter Adira with husband and film producer Aditya Chopra. Then she wanted to return to do what she loves doing the most.Coming out under the Yash Raj Films banner, “Hichki” is being directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma.The film will feature Rani in a positive and inspiring story about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength.

When asked how it feels to be a mother, she said: “It feels great. The last two and a half years — nine months of pregnancy and one and a half years of motherhood — have been the happiest years of my life. I enjoy seeing Adira grow, reach new milestones each day.”Rani added that there’s nothing more important for a woman than being a mother.She also said life has started anew post Adira’s birth.”It’s amazing being a mother; you change overnight because the experience teaches you on a daily basis. I have become stronger and I have also mellowed down. But a lot of things come with being a mother. I’m looking forward to my journey of raising Adira, so it’s going to be fun,” she said.