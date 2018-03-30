Rani Mukerji: “I Won’t Take A Long Gap, I Will Make My Next Comeback Soon”

With her latest film Hichki is earning box office numbers and winning hearts of many, Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji says that she will gear up for her next film soon instead of taking another break.

Holding her next move on films was based on the response of the audience, Rani, asked about how she will take the success of Hichki, said, “Yes, I told everyone that my next film will be depending on the audience response of Hichki. I think now, I won’t take a long gap, I will make my next comeback soon.”

“I will be doing more films because that is something I always love doing. But there was a gap for four years because of my marriage and baby. I wanted to see if the audience would be interested to see me onscreen. Now that I know, people are more than happy to see me onscreen, even I am ready. There are projects that I kept on hold before the release of Hichki will see the light of the day,” said Rani who played the lead role of a teacher in the film.