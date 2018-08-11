Rani Mukerji: I Feel Happy Doing Films Like Hichki, Playing Specially Abled Characters!

Actress Rani Mukerji, whose Hichki will play at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), says she is always happy about essaying roles of specially-abled characters.

Whether it was Rani’s portrayal as a deaf and blind girl in Black or her role as a woman with Tourette’s Syndrome — the actress has proved her mettle as a performer with sensitive and impactful performances.

Rani told the media here on Friday that she was very proud of how the film did, especially as it came to her after motherhood as it proved a long-standing cliche wrong.

“With ‘Hichki’, that slightly changed… I am happy people accepted the content… I am the daughter of a writer and producer, I am the wife of a writer, director and producer, and I understand that script is the king, it’s the backbone.

“When your content is good, no matter you are married, unmarried, beautiful or not beautiful, a film works.”

Rani said she was especially happy that awareness about Tourette’s Syndrome — a neurological disorder — got a boost with the Siddharth Malhotra directorial.

“I feel happy doing such films, about playing specially abled characters and I feel happy that directors think of me when they have such roles.”

Rani is here as guest of honour at IFFM. She is travelling with daughter Adira.

“For the first time, she (daughter) is seeing Melbourne, and I will be seeing Melbourne as a mother… I am actually trying to see all the places that I can take her to. There’s a zoo, aquarium… It’s a great city for kids with some really amazing places,” she added.

On Saturday, Rani will hoist the Indian flag at the Federation Square here. She is looking forward to the experience.

“I think it’s a matter of pride for any citizen from any country to be hoisting the national flag. And obviously doing it in Australia far away from home gives me even more reason (to feel special).

“I will feel most patriotic doing what I will be doing. It’s a matter of great honour that the Victorian government has considered me to do it.”

Rani credited the love of her fans for making her worthy of such honours.

“I am here for the last 22 years, making movies because of the love of the audience, and they continue to shower me with love.”