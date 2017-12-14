The trailer of actress Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki will be attached to superstar Salman Khans action entertainer Tiger Zinda Hai, slated to release on December 22.

Both the films are backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), and the idea behind attaching the Hichki trailer to Tiger Zinda Hai stems from its expected viewership across the world, said a statement.

“The makers have charted out an extensive strategy once the trailer hits the theatres. Rani will be fronting the campaign and she will go all-out promoting the film. She loves what the film is communicating and is thrilled about how the film has shaped up,” said a source aware of the developments.

Hichki celebrates the human spirit of endurance and self-belief to rise against all odds. It will release on February 23.

Trending

“The makers wanted Hindi movie-goers across India to sample the trailer and make a note of a film that has its heart in the right place,” the source added. Produced by Maneesh Sharma, it is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.

Rani Mukerji, who is coming back to the big screen with Hichki after a long hiatus, says she doesn’t ask her husband and filmmaker Aditya Chopra to cast her in films.

“I don’t talk about work with Aditya. I don’t tell him to cast me in films, I can only tell him when do we make our next baby. My conversation with Adi is all about love and Adira. I can’t have a huge family as I think I have missed the bus. I should have started a long time ago. But I can always try for a second child,” Rani said.