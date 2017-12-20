Rani Mukerji: Aditya Chopra Won’t Mind Me Romancing Younger Actors

Rani Mukerji is all set to make a comeback after 3 years on the big screen with Hichki. After Mardaani, yet again, Rani is back with a powerful role.

The makers of Hichki launched the trailer of the film today and we must say that Rani looks to sweet as a teacher in the film.

During the trailer launch event yesterday, Rani seemed to be in a fun mood and she had donned a teacher’s hat! She made her entry by carrying a book in her hand and a school bag. Later, the forum was also open for the media interaction.

During the interaction, one of the journalists asked the Chalte Chalte actress if she is open to romance younger actors on-screen as we see elder actors romancing younger actresses on-screen. Rani said, “I will be very comfortable. I am an actor and I will be comfortable romancing anyone. I have romanced a lot of people, I don’t mind (laughs). I am an actor and I will do whatever is being said or instructed to me. We only take instructions, we don’t give instructions.”

Trending

Further adding to this, a journalist asked if her husband Aditya Chopra would be comfortable with the same, she said, “Very, why not! He has married an actress, he has to be comfortable. He didn’t marry me blindfolded (Laughs).”

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had shared a few pictures on his social media platforms with Rani, Kajol, and Karisma. So, Rani was also asked about her experience of reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol for Aanand L Rai’s untitled film, she replied, “Fantastic! It was like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2.” Well, we are now eagerly waiting to see this trio together on-screen.

Rani Mukherji’s Hichki is all set to release on February 23, 2018.