Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon is finally set to see the light of the day in February. The film has been in the making since long and is known to be a project close to his heart. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, the film’s basic plot is a love triangle in the war stricken zone.

Giving a complete musical feel, the trailer of Rangoon is even spaced when it comes to the three actors showing off their elements. Kangana will instantly gain praises for her bold avatar as Julia, who seductively says “Bloody Hell”. She gets the punchlines here and hence makes the impact.

Saif Ali Khan subtly makes his presence felt as the peer of the realm in the British India. His possessive dialogue, “You’re Julia, my Julia” is a brilliant glimpse of what to expect from his character.

The third wheel in the story is also, Shahid Kapoor’s Nawab Malik who is more earthy. He plays dirty and that’s what makes a beautiful maiden like Julia fall for him. The confrontational scene between Saif and Shahid looks absolutely entertaining.

Dialogues are taut and the presentation looks impressive with the big set up of the pre-independence era. VFX have been used for the war scenes and they look quite average.

There is a Broadway musical feel to this trailer. Rangoon looks like a heady mix of love, war, politics and history which thanks to Bhardwaj’s skills may not be a massy affair.

For those who trust in the director’s vision, this will be a much-awaited film.

Rangoon Official Trailer