Kangana Ranaut turns into feisty Julia from ‘Rangoon‘ for the jawans in Jammu. The actress who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film ‘Rangoon,’ had a great time interacting with the soldiers in the BSF base camp.

She jumped at the opportunity of spending time with the jawans as she was quite keen to know in-depth about the life of a soldier. She spoke to them about ‘Rangoon’ which is set against the backdrop of World War II and about her character ‘Julia’ in the film, who is a bold and fearless actress.

We heard that Kangana transformed herself into the character immediately to give the soldiers a live demonstration of the gutsy Julia, who entertains the Indian soldiers of the British army in the film.

She shook a leg with the jawans and entertained them to the fullest by dancing to the songs ‘Bloody Hell’ and ‘Mere Miyan Gaye England’ from the film. Kangana left no stone unturned in making the jawans feel special.

The soldiers were seen thoroughly enjoying shaking a leg with the talented actress. Kangana felt grateful to have been given an opportunity to make the interaction a heartfelt one for our soldiers who face so many hardships as they protect our country. She appreciates their commitment and salutes their courage and spirit.

‘Rangoon’ has quite a vintage feel to it as the movie seems to have a lot of British influence during the 1940s. To keep this feeling alive in today’s times, Kangana was seen traveling in a classic vintage car when she departed for Jammu from Mumbai.

‘Rangoon‘ is an intense period drama and has Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, ‘Rangoon’ is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.