Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon is all set to release this week. A special screening of the film was held yesterday and it has been garnered with ample of praises from the film fraternity.
The film set in the world war 2 backdrop, is a love triangle between Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
While Kareena Kapoor Khan already gave a thumbs up to the film, here are many other celebs who think the film is all set to be a masterpiece.
Check out the celebrity tweets here:
#Rangoon is devastatingly beautiful. brooding romance in most unlikely conditions.Trademark Vishal Bharadwaj -Music, frames n charecters.
— Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) February 21, 2017
Go on a lyrical trip to a bygone enchanting era woven together by love that you can die for #Vishalbhardwaj is simply #Hollywood #Rangoon👏👏
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 22, 2017
You can only describe #Rangoon with one word, Passion. Complex characters dealt in a very passionate way, #Vishalbhardwaj forte.🙏
— AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) February 22, 2017
The master of mise en scene abandons the Bard for a Bardwaj original. #Rangoon has a smokin hot Shahid, a reborn Saif & a brilliant Kangana.
— Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) February 21, 2017
Hearing great stuff about #Rangoon !!!! Shahid, kangana, saif they all shine!!! Cant wait!!
— Chandan Roy Sanyal (@IamRoySanyal) February 22, 2017
Luved Julia portrayed by #kangana. @shahidkapoor is 1 of d most fearless actors we have.#Saif sir it’s so easy 2 fall in luv wid u.#Rangoon
— AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) February 22, 2017