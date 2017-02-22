Vishal Bharadwaj’s Rangoon is all set to release this week. A special screening of the film was held yesterday and it has been garnered with ample of praises from the film fraternity.

The film set in the world war 2 backdrop, is a love triangle between Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan already gave a thumbs up to the film, here are many other celebs who think the film is all set to be a masterpiece.

Check out the celebrity tweets here:

#Rangoon is devastatingly beautiful. brooding romance in most unlikely conditions.Trademark Vishal Bharadwaj -Music, frames n charecters. — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) February 21, 2017

Go on a lyrical trip to a bygone enchanting era woven together by love that you can die for #Vishalbhardwaj is simply #Hollywood #Rangoon👏👏 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 22, 2017

You can only describe #Rangoon with one word, Passion. Complex characters dealt in a very passionate way, #Vishalbhardwaj forte.🙏 — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) February 22, 2017

The master of mise en scene abandons the Bard for a Bardwaj original. #Rangoon has a smokin hot Shahid, a reborn Saif & a brilliant Kangana. — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) February 21, 2017

Hearing great stuff about #Rangoon !!!! Shahid, kangana, saif they all shine!!! Cant wait!! — Chandan Roy Sanyal (@IamRoySanyal) February 22, 2017