Setting aside all rumors of a rift, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut promoted their upcoming film, Rangoon together. The duo recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for the same.

Shahid and Kangana who have been paired together for the first time, looked comfortable and friendly with each other. They were seen having a fun time with Kapil’s team.

They even performed a dance together on the show. Rangoon has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and is slated to release on 24th February.

Check out all the fun from the upcoming episode here: