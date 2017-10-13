Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out On Hrithik Roshan’s Supporters

The Kangana Ranaut – Hrithik Roshan scandal was out in the open again after Hrithik’s interview with a TV news channel. Amongst other things, Hrithik also stated that he did not meet the actress and refuses to accept that they were in a relationship.

Bollywood celebrities also came out to raise their opinions in support of Hrithik. While Kangana Ranaut is keeping mum on the ugly spat with Hrithik Roshan, her sister Rangoli Chandel has been hurling salvos in defense of her sibling on Twitter. After Farhan Akhtar, Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy among others have openly extended their support to the Kaabil star, Rangoli took to the micro-blogging site to slam those who are supporting him by saying Kangana has always fought her battles alone.

Rangoli lashed out on Twitter, here:s what she tweeted:

Kangana spoke about sexual harassment, physical violence against her, exploitation at work place and industry has ganged up on her. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 12, 2017

…even when she did AIB video against sexism, wrote an open letter on Nepotism not a single man or woman from the industry retweeted it. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 12, 2017

When she fought for pay disparity, many women from the industry attacked her by saying that women can’t ask for equal pay. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 12, 2017

These small minded people should know Kangana is not here to fight them, she has higher purpose and bigger cause….. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 12, 2017

…..when they laugh at her, gang up on her and humiliate her the joke is on them. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 12, 2017

Looks like the year-long legal battle between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut is not likely to end soon. The case came to light again after a year when Kangana Ranaut revealed her side of the story on TV show Aap Ki Adalat, before the release of her film Simran.

Kangana Ranaut has been silent on the matter ever since the release of Simran and with new developments every day it’s either her lawyer or her sister Rangoli Chandel, who are retorting to the flags against queen.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with her new project Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil.