Randeep Hooda Joins Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani For Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff impressed everyone with his action bits in 2015’s Baaghi. Now, we are all set for a sequel which is expected to be an even better affair. Pictures from the sets are often shared by Tiger or Disha and it has been increasing excitement because of that.

The sequel already has Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani in the lead, Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar in significant roles. Now, this stellar cast has a new member. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Randeep Hooda has been signed for the movie.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, that this role is a refreshing change for the actor who is known for his intense roles in critically-acclaimed films like Highway and Sarbjit. “He is expected to get his earlobes pierced and will sport dreadlocks and a funky wardrobe. His character is called LSD,” the source said.

Baaghi was helmed by Sabbir Khan, but the sequel will be directed by popular choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan. Part 2 kicked off in Pune on September 18 and after wrapping up the shoot in the city, the film’s team moved on to Mumbai and the shooting is still on.

Randeep was earlier seen in Sajid’s 2014 debut directorial, Kick. He played a cop, Himanshu Tyagi, who is in pursuit of Devi Lal Singh aka Devil, a Robin Hood-like character played by Salman Khan. “Their confrontation in the film was one of its story’s high points and his bromance with Tiger is integral to the Baaghi 2 narrative,” asserts the source.

Sajid confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, Randeep is a part of Baaghi 2.”