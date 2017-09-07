Actor Randeep Hooda was seen with members of NGO Afraz cleaning up the Juhu beach here on Wednesday morning — a day after Ganeshotsav immersions.

In a series of photographs, the Highway actor is seen sporting a saffron coloured turban paired with a black T-shirt and blue jeans while cleaning up the beach.

According to a source close to the actor, Randeep, who lives in Versova area here, has been quite active with Afraz.

“This seva is his learning from Sikhism that he has been following closely since a year. He was saying seva is something all religions need to adopt,” said the source.

This is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has campaigned for the beach clean-up. Last month, actress Dia Mirza along with her producer-husband Sahil Sangha was seen cleaning the beach. Even actress Sonakshi Sinha campaigned for it.

On the acting front, Randeep was last seen on the silver screen in the superstar Salman Khan starrer Sultan. The actor had also shared the silver screen with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Omung Kumar’s Sarbjit which released last year. The film was a plus affair earning 29 crores at the Indian box office. He will next be seen in Battle of Saragarhi, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Randeep Hooda had also released the first look of Battle of Saragarhi last year which doubled the excitement among his fans.

The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between the British Indian Army and the Afghan Orakzai tribesmen, in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan).