Last night MD of Tips Industries Ramesh Taurani held a grand party at his place. The party was graced by many Bollywood stars.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for the Sanjay Dutt Biopic, attended the bash. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who previously helmed blockbusters like PK, 3 Idiots and Munnabhai series. The biopic also features Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Ranbir is currently even re-shooting some portions of his production venture ‘Jagga Jasoos’. The film was slated to release in April but, recent reports claimed that it will be hitting the screens in July. He is also lined up with Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Alia Bhatt.

Ranbir’s good friend Karan Johar was also present at the party. Newly-turned daddy Karan was seen wearing a similar military-print jacket to Ranbir Kapoor. On the work front, after the success of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Karan is now gearing up for the release of magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film is scheduled for release on April 28.

Sonakshi Sinha, who will be next seen in Sunhil Sippy’s Noor, also attended the party. Noor is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s novel Karachi, You’re Killing Me!. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Kanan Gill and Shibani Dandekar in key roles. Noor is set to hit the screens on 21st April.

Bobby Deol was also present at the party.

Check out the pictures here:

Other celebs like Lalit Pandit, Sonu Sood with wife, Alka Yagnik, Kabir Khan, Kunal Khemu and many more graced the event.

The stars had a great fun at the party at the inside reports suggests that the party went on till 3 am in the morning.