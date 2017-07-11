Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who plays an innocent and intelligent boy in his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, says people usually lose their innocence in the process of experiencing life, but he has a way to keep his inner child alive and so, doesn’t fear making mistakes.

Asked about the challenges one faces to keep the innocence going, Ranbir told IANS here: “Well, life happens, you know… You become greedier, skilful and self-conscious. You set a desire and work towards that… Fear of failure bothers you the most.

“You look at any child, they are always smiling, playful, they fall down and get up in no time… Observing that makes you realise your innocence has gone. Once the innocence is lost, there is no method to win it back.”

Although you’d be surprised to know how Ranbir was as a child. While we know that the actor is quite an introvert, in a walk down the memory lane moment, Ranbir recounts how quiet a child he was.

“I was quite an emotionless child. Like I am told that I used to play silently, no crying or screaming like other kids. But I was quite a happy child. Honestly, my memory is weak to recall any one childhood memory”, he said.

We can certainly say this is true. Remember Ranbir’s adorable video from his childhood where he is seen sitting quietly beside his grandfather, Raj Kapoor, who is singing to him? Little Ranbir is seen digging his nose innocently here.

Watch the video here:

Priceless.. all my favourites .. #Repost @bollywoodirect ・・・ #RajKapoor singing Aawara Hoon for #RanbirKapoor, #RiddhimaKapoorSahni and #RandhirKapoor. A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir and Katrina is all set to hit the theatres this Friday.