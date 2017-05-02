Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif stepped out of studio hand-in-hand after wrapping up the shooting of Anurag Basu’s much-delayed directorial Jagga Jasoos.

Basu shared the news of wrapping up the film’s shooting by posting two photos of the actors on Twitter on Monday. In one photo, Basu used their childhood photos and morphed. The other one showed the actors smiling and stepping out of the studio holding hands.

Basu captioned it: “Day 1 Jagga Jasoos to Last Day Jagga Jasoos. How time flies.”

According to reports, the film has been in the making for over four years. It was slated to release on April 7.

Said to be a family holiday film, it tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. The shooting of the film began in 2014 but got delayed several times. The movie was supposed to release in 2015 earlier, but later got pushed to mid-2016. Last year, the makers decided to re-shoot some portions of the film and announced a release date of April 7, 2017. However, Anurag Basu clarified in February 2017 that since the film’s target audience are kids, they wanted a perfect release date that does not clash with their school exams. Now, the film is slated to hit the theatres on 14th July.

A lot has been said about the film considering the history revolving around Katrina and Ranbir’s relationship. There were even speculations that Katrina may not even promote the film but Ranbir clarified about the same. He said, “It’s not like that. Katrina has worked really hard on the film. This film is as special as for her as it is for me. We will definitely promote it and in a grand way. It takes a lot of efforts to make a film. It is a special film.”

Well, this still certainly looks cute and event the teaser seemed interesting enough. We hope a delayed release doesn’t affect the film’s business when it hits the theatres this year.